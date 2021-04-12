First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Horizon by 109.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Horizon by 41.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 91.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 192,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.