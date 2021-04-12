First Hawaiian Bank Sells 416 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.