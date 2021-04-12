First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 64,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 29,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

