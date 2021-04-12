First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.71 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.