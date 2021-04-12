First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,057,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $448.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.97 and its 200 day moving average is $405.82. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.