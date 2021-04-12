First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

SCHW stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

