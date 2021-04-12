First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 443 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.58 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

