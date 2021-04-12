First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

