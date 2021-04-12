First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

