First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $257,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $170.37 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.