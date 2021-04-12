First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $253,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $53.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

