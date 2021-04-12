First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $253,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021 // Comments off

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $53.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.