First Citizens Financial Corp Has $527,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS IDV opened at $32.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

