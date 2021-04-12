First Citizens Financial Corp Has $478,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $70.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

