First Citizens Financial Corp Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

