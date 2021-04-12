First Citizens Financial Corp Has $277,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 197,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.