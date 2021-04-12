First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 16,091 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50,028.1% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 307,673 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 182,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 305,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 79,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

