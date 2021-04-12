First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.26 and a 200-day moving average of $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

