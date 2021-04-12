First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 297.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

