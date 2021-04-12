Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $149.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.