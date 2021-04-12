FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) versus Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Critical Analysis

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and FibroGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.83 N/A N/A N/A FibroGen $256.58 million 6.64 -$76.97 million ($0.89) -20.92

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen.

Volatility and Risk

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals -19.89% -1.36% -34.83% FibroGen -191.78% -48.19% -27.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acura Pharmaceuticals and FibroGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A FibroGen 1 5 2 0 2.13

FibroGen has a consensus price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 146.81%. Given FibroGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

FibroGen beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase II trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.