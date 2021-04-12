Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $34,818.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008986 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

