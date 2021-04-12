FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of FB Financial worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

