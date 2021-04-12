Farmers Trust Co. Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $203.12 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $135.04 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

