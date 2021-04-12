Farmers Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

