Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.06 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41.

