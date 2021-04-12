Farmers Trust Co. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of ED opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.