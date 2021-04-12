FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.8% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 251,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 118,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. 484,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,579,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

