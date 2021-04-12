FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 851 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.16. The company had a trading volume of 268,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

