FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $6.85 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $258.18 and a one year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

