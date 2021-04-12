FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $334,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.36. 16,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.06 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

