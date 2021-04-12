FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.01. 3,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,015. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.