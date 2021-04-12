FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 872 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.09. 94,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

