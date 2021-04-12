Fabian Gomez Sells 1,412 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $24,371.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 million, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

