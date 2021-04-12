Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Increased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

