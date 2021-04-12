Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $101.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.10 million to $102.52 million. Exponent reported sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $408.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. 6,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,810. Exponent has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

