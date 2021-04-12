Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Experian pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MonotaRO pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Experian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Experian and MonotaRO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.18 billion 6.46 $675.00 million $1.02 35.75 MonotaRO $1.21 billion 11.45 $101.04 million $0.42 131.19

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. Experian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Experian and MonotaRO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 2 8 0 2.80 MonotaRO 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Experian and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A MonotaRO 8.41% 31.90% 20.31%

Summary

Experian beats MonotaRO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

