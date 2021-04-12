ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $124,000 Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

