ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 622,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 208,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,859 shares of company stock worth $706,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.