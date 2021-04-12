ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 327,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gold Resource by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132,314 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of -284.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

