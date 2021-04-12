ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 149,262 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCTG opened at $11.25 on Monday. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

