ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

