ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $93,000 Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Drive Shack worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

