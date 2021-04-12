ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

UBX opened at $5.83 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

