ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

