EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for about 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $89.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $89.26.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.