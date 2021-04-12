EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $6.87 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for about 3.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after buying an additional 511,301 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 49,850 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $92.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

