EWG Elevate Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.84 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79.

