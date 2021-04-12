EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $71.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26.

