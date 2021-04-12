Everyman Media Group’s (EMAN) Under review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a market cap of £131.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26.

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 119,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £179,032.50 ($233,907.11).

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

