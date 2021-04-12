Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $583,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $100.94 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

